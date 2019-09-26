Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Kennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Kennis Obituary
Charles Kennis

Lanoka Harbor - Charles Kennis of Lanoka Harbor passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a lifelong New Jersey resident. Born and raised in South Hackensack, he was a graduate of Hackensack High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck. He was also served in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam. Charlie was always interested in a homebuilding career, and in his early years worked for various homebuilding companies including a year in Cincinnati for Ryan Homes. Then in 1972, he opened his own business in Lacey Township where he has built homes for 47 years. He was active in community affairs and served on the Lacey Board of Education for nine years.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ann Kennis, his sister, Mary Ann and his son, Gary. He is survived by his wife, Marion, son, Steven, and his dear grandchildren, Trey and Keira. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret McCloud, and her children, Shawn McCloud and Kristin Renkin and their families.

Charlie was a friend to all and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the crew at the Lacey Diner. In the last two years, he spent many enjoyable days with his pal, the family beagle, Dipper.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Popcorn Park Zoo, the Lacey Food Bank, or any local organization would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now