Lanoka Harbor - Charles Kennis of Lanoka Harbor passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a lifelong New Jersey resident. Born and raised in South Hackensack, he was a graduate of Hackensack High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck. He was also served in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam. Charlie was always interested in a homebuilding career, and in his early years worked for various homebuilding companies including a year in Cincinnati for Ryan Homes. Then in 1972, he opened his own business in Lacey Township where he has built homes for 47 years. He was active in community affairs and served on the Lacey Board of Education for nine years.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ann Kennis, his sister, Mary Ann and his son, Gary. He is survived by his wife, Marion, son, Steven, and his dear grandchildren, Trey and Keira. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret McCloud, and her children, Shawn McCloud and Kristin Renkin and their families.
Charlie was a friend to all and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the crew at the Lacey Diner. In the last two years, he spent many enjoyable days with his pal, the family beagle, Dipper.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Popcorn Park Zoo, the Lacey Food Bank, or any local organization would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019