Charles LaBarca, Sr.
Charles LaBarca, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and mentor, has passed away at the age of 83. "Chip" bravely faced a recently diagnosed illness of multiple myeloma with the love and support of his adoring family.
Chip was a devoted and loving husband to his wife and soulmate, Christine LaBarca. Chip and Christine met in 1963 and were married in 1965. Their 55 year marriage was filled with a tremendous amount of love for each other and their family. Chip was not only a devoted and loving husband, but he was also an amazing father to his three children: Christine McMahon, Laura Sclafani and Chip LaBarca, Jr. Chip was also an extremely loving and supportive grandfather to his seven grandchildren: Alexandra Webb and her husband Todd, Ashley McMahon, Carmen Sclafani, Joseph Sclafani, Brooke LaBarca, Mia LaBarca and Zachary LaBarca. His children and grandchildren were his entire world. Chip was also like a father to his two sons-in-law, Thomas McMahon and Carmen Sclafani and his daughter-in-law, Amy LaBarca.
Born in 1937, in Newark, NJ, Chip was the son of Concetta and Frank LaBarca. Frank and Concetta owned the eatery, LaBarca's Luncheonette, which is where Chip learned how to make his famous italian subs and italian hot dogs. He was also the older brother to Frank LaBarca, Jr. and Beatrice LaBarca. It was in Newark, NJ where Chip LaBarca, Sr. began to make his mark and where his legacy began.
Chip attended West Side High School in Newark, NJ where he was a standout student and athlete. He was a three sport varsity athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He earned All-City Halfback in 1955 and All-City and All-County Outfielder also in 1955. Chip captained the first Newark basketball team to win the Essex County Tournament in 1955.
After graduating West Side High School in 1955, Chip began his collegiate career at Upsala College in Essex, NJ. Here, he continued his athletic career his freshman year in football, basketball and baseball. After deciding to pursue a career in engineering, Chip transferred to the Newark College of Engineering. He graduated with a BS in education and earned a Masters Degree in School Administration and Supervision from Seton Hall University.
A love of teaching and coaching brought Chip back to Westside High School in 1963. It is here where Chip began his outstanding 33 year football coaching career. Five years later in 1968, he began coaching at Carteret Prep School in West Orange, NJ. The following year Chip became the head football coach at Keansburg High School, where he led his teams to two state championships in 1973 and 1976 during his 10 years there.
The Shore Conference earned a talented head football coach, when LaBarca began coaching at Toms River High School South in 1981. During his 16 years at Toms River South, he led his teams to two state championships in 1983 and 1991 and five conference championships in '82, '85, '86, '87 and '90. Chip coached seven All-State players while coaching at Toms River South, including his son, Chip LaBarca, Jr. who went on to play wide receiver at Penn State University. He and Chip Jr. shared a deep bond and a love of football.
LaBarca earned five Coach of the Year honors, including the Newark Star Ledger - State of NJ Coach of the Year.
After a highly successful coaching career, LaBarca retired from coaching and teaching in the mid- 1990's and embraced his new role as Pop Pop. Chip adored his seven grandchildren and was a tremendous part of their lives. He loved watching all of their athletic events and could be seen in the stands cheering each of them on. He never missed a game. Pop Pop always motivated and coached them after games and taught them invaluable lessons that will last a lifetime.
Chip was not only a father and grandfather to his family, but he was also like a father to so many students and athletes he coached through the years. His humility was remarkable and most did not know of the gratitude that so many of his former students and athletes would share with him. He was content knowing that each one of them did well and understood the importance of working hard and family.
Chip LaBarca, Sr. was a true class act and valued what matters most; integrity and family. He will be sorely missed by all but will live on in our hearts forever.
Visiting will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River. A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, 11:30 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave. Toms River. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.
