Charles Luther Delacy Fergusson
Long Branch - Charles Luther Delacy Fergusson, 80 of Long Branch, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Affectionately known as Tyrone or Ty, he was the fifth of nine children born in Barbados West Indies. Luther migrated to America in 1978. He was a people person who enjoyed cooking and serving his friends. He retired from the Hilton Hotel after working many years then volunteered at the food pantry until his death. He will be greatly missed for his delicious food, genuine friendship and infectious laughter. Visitation will be Tuesday September 15th from 6pm until the funeral service at 7pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will be private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
