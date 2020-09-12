1/1
Charles Luther Delacy Fergusson
Charles Luther Delacy Fergusson

Long Branch - Charles Luther Delacy Fergusson, 80 of Long Branch, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Affectionately known as Tyrone or Ty, he was the fifth of nine children born in Barbados West Indies. Luther migrated to America in 1978. He was a people person who enjoyed cooking and serving his friends. He retired from the Hilton Hotel after working many years then volunteered at the food pantry until his death. He will be greatly missed for his delicious food, genuine friendship and infectious laughter. Visitation will be Tuesday September 15th from 6pm until the funeral service at 7pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will be private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
