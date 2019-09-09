Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pemberton United Methodist Church
45 Hanover St.
Pemberton, NJ
Charles M. Muckelston Jr.


1930 - 2019
Charles M. Muckelston Jr. Obituary
Charles M. Muckelston, Jr.

Browns Mills - Charles M. Muckelston, Jr., 89, of Browns Mills, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, he has been an area resident for most of his life. He was a life member of the Forked River VFW Post 10118. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War. He loved camping, and fishing. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of his life.

Son of the late Charles M. and Sarah (Pruitt) Muckelston, husband of the late Joan (Miller) Muckelston, father of the late Charles M. Muckelston III, brother of the late Joyce and Patsy, and father-in-law of the late Paul Sullivan, he is survived by his children, Robert and Jane Muckelston, Joseph and Lelia Muckelston, JoAnne VanDerveer, Teresa Sullivan, and Michael and Camille Muckelston, 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, his siblings Helen Lyons, Doris Grywacz, Ronald and Ruth Muckelston, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00am at the Pemberton United Methodist Church 45 Hanover St., Pemberton. Interment with Military Honors will take place at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover. Calling hours will be held on Wedensday, September 11 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deborah Heart & Lung Center (demanddeborah.org). The family would also like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people at Deborah. www.perinchief.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 9, 2019
