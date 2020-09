Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Charles M. Parker, Sr.



South Toms River - Charles M. Parker, Sr.



Public Visitation - Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at



Second Baptist Church of Toms River, 2 First Street, South Toms River, New Jersey 08757.



Funeral has been set as private per family request.



Entrusted to Donato Askew Memorial Home (Red Bank)









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store