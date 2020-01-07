|
|
Charles "Jake" Newman
Beachwood - Charles "Jake" Newman, 88, of Beachwood, passed away on January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends at Community Medical Center in Toms River.
Born in Toms River, Jake lived in South Toms River before moving to Beachwood in 1962.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jake worked for Ocean County Road Department in Toms River as an equipment operator for 25 years, retiring in 1996. He was a longtime and dedicated member of Toms River Fire Department Company #1, New Jersey State Forest Fire Services and Ocean County Fire Marshal Office County Coordinator. He was also a member of Toms River First Aid Squad. Jake will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Beverly in 2004, his parents Edgar and Cora Newman and six siblings including Mildred Newman. Surviving are his sons, Charlie Newman, II and wife Dena and Kyle Osiecki and wife Caren; three step-daughters, Peggy Stone, Debbie Duncan and Nancy Meyer; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 to 9 p.m. with a Fireman's Service at 7:30 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Anderson and Campbell. Cremation will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Jake to TR Fire Co 1. PO Box 1035 Toms River NJ 08754-1035.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020