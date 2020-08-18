Charles Paul Herbermann
Brigantine - Charles Paul Herbermann 70, of Brigantine formerly of Manasquan, NJ died Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, Charles lived in Spring Lake and Manasquan, NJ before moving to Brigantine a year and a half ago. Charles played tennis at Monmouth College and was a tennis coach in his later years. He worked as an accountant for the Garden State Parkway until his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Charles loved golfing and travelled to North Carolina and Florida frequently to play with his friends.
Charles was predeceased by his wife Laura Lovering-Herbermann for whom he created a scholarship program for students wishing to attend Catholic High Schools such as CBA and Trinity He was also predeceased by his parents Henry F. and Mary F. Herbermann, his siblings, Henry Herbermann and Mary Herbermann. Surviving are his sister Carol Herzberg and her husband Miles, sister in law Barbara Herbermann, a niece Mary S. Herzberg, 2 nephews Col. Justin Herbermann, his wife Briton and Henry Herbermann, his wife Natalie along with great nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10:30AM at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Committal will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Spring Lake First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 94 Spring Lake, NJ 07762. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations, masks and social distancing are mandatory.