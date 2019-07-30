|
Charles R. Ewald
Toms River - Charles R. Ewald, 77, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was born in New York City, NY, and was a long-time resident of Toms River. Charles graduated from Don Bosco H.S. and attended Carol College in Helena, Montana. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1966. Charles worked for Simon & Schuster Publishing Co. and later went on to work for Great Adventure. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River. Charles was an avid arm-chair athlete. He enjoyed coaching and rooting for his two favorite teams - The NY Mets and the NY Giants. His proudest achievement was his family and he treasured the time spent with them.
Charles was predeceased by his parents Charles and Marion (Coleman) Ewald Sr., and his sister Maryann Ewald. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 wonderful years, Nancy (Lomerson) Ewald; his two daughters: Kim Finkle and husband Jerry and Kari Hill and husband Alex; and his treasured grandchildren: Brianna, Tyler, Allyson, and Caitlin.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st, from 4 to 8 PM. The Funeral Service will be Friday, August 2nd, at 1:00 PM, at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital or a , would be appreciated. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019