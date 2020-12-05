1/1
Charles R. Guariglia
Charles R. Guariglia

Spring Lake - Charles R. Guariglia, 78, of Spring Lake, passed away on December 4, 2020 with his wife Eileen by his side. Chuck lived a happy life, and spent each day enthusiastically and optimistically. His passing leaves all who knew him with memories of courage and unconditional love.

Chuck was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Rudek) Guariglia. Some of his most important life lessons came from riding the Stuhmer's bread truck with his father: say "good morning," be honest, anticipate, do the hard things first, be courteous, stay organized and work hard. Chuck taught these lessons to everyone, either by example or explanation.

Chuck attended Brooklyn Technical High School. He was a proud alumnus of Seton Hall University; he served for many years on alumni boards and his Phi Kappa Theta fraternity groups and was a mentor to many students. He always called his Seton Hall friends his "brothers." While attending Seton Hall, Chuck joined the local National Guard Unit. He completed six months of basic training after graduation and got a job with Lever Brothers. But the National Guard called again, and he spent eighteen months on duty in Alabama.

In 1969, Chuck moved to Hazlet, and shortly after to Middletown, NJ to raise his family.

Chuck had a magnificent forty year career in advertising for Ogilvy. He left briefly to be Dean of Enrollment at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York - it was his dream job, until he missed home and advertising. After returning to Ogilvy, he never left until he retired in 2010. Ogilvy was Chuck's work family and he held fast to the friends he made there.

In his retirement, Chuck and Eileen were inseparable; they spent each day together, they traveled, and they loved each other's company. Chuck also treasured his countless hours of time with his grandsons, Peter and Henry. Chuck instilled in "his boys" his life lessons, taught them golf, and relished in their every adventure and success.

Chuck was a lifetime member and past Commodore of the Shrewsbury River Yacht club. He loved the beach and spent almost fifty summers on an extended Guariglia Family vacation in North Wildwood, NJ. One of Chuck's favorite hobbies was music - playing "guessing songs" (a homemade version of "Name That Tune" well before the show's inception) with his sister Ronnie, while drying dinner dishes; listening to WNEW on the radio; collecting every recording by Frank Sinatra; and singing along to iPhone recordings of live ukulele and guitar duets by his grandsons, created exclusively for their Poppy. His favorite song, though, was "Moon River," his serenade to Eileen, whom he called "the prettiest girl in Brooklyn."

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen (O'Flynn) Guariglia, the love of his life for 61 years; his devoted daughter, Kelly Bird (who had the joy of speaking with her dad every day), and her husband Douglas (Chuck's "favorite son-in-law") and his cherished grandsons, Peter and Henry; his daughter Susan Guariglia; his dear sister Veronica Warren and her husband Thomas; and all the family and friends whom he kept close and inspired over the years. Chuck was everyone's cheerleader.

All immediate services are private and under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. A service in celebration of Chuck's life will be held at St. George's by- the-River at a later date. Chuck's only request of his family and friends is that they shed no tears - he is only as far away as a happy memory. Please visit Chuck's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
