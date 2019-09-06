|
|
Charles R. Hill, III
Toms River - Charles R. Hill, III, 89, of Toms River, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 70 years, Marlene Hill and his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Robert Thomas of Toms River.
Donations, in his memory, to VNA of Central Jersey Home Care & Hospice, 1433 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753 would be appreciated. Aaron Cremation Associates, Inc., Whiting is in charge of arrangements. For information and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019