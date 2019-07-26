|
|
Charles R. Lero
Atlantic Highlands - Chuck Lero unexpectedly passed away the morning of July 24, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his loving partner and husband of 43 years Joe Incorvati; his brothers Bill and his wife Peggy of Bryan, TX; Terry of Bryan, TX; and Gaylan and his wife Lorie of Houston, TX. His nieces and nephews: Audrey Lero of Dallas; Grant and Emily Lero of Bryan, TX; Graham Lero and Peyton Lero of Houston, TX.
Chuck and Joe met in Houston on March 16, 1976. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri where they both graduated from Webster University. They also worked for what is now AT&T while in St. Louis. They were transferred to San Antonio, TX in 1992. Chuck and Joe moved from San Antonio, TX to Atlantic Highlands, NJ to take positions with Bell Communications Research in 1995. Chuck retired in 2002 and went on to become a mortgage broker, most recently with Wells Fargo. While living in Atlantic Highlands, Chuck was president of the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce for many years and also served on the town Council. He was also the president of his home owners association. Chuck loved to travel and managed to visit a number of countries and fell in love with Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where he and Joe purchased their retirement home. Chuck never met a stranger and he had more BFFs than one could imagine. Words cannot begin to describe how much he was loved or how he will be missed.
Donations to ASPCA , P.O. Box 96929, Washington DC, 20090-6929 in Chucks name would be greatly appreciated. Or you could visit aspca.org.
Friends and family will be received at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands 07716, on Saturday July 27th from 1 to 4 pm. Internment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019