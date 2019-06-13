|
Charles R. Taylor
of Warren Grove - 58, a lifelong resident of Warren Grove passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. He is now in heaven with his wife Jackie. Charles is survived by his sister Kathy, his children Amanda, Heather, CJ (Brittney), James (Mackenzie) and Mellissa (Nicole), his best friend Owen, 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather on Sat. June 15, 2019, from 1-3 PM, with a Memorial Service at 3 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times on June 13, 2019