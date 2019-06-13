Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Charles R. Taylor Obituary
Charles R. Taylor

of Warren Grove - 58, a lifelong resident of Warren Grove passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. He is now in heaven with his wife Jackie. Charles is survived by his sister Kathy, his children Amanda, Heather, CJ (Brittney), James (Mackenzie) and Mellissa (Nicole), his best friend Owen, 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather on Sat. June 15, 2019, from 1-3 PM, with a Memorial Service at 3 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times on June 13, 2019
