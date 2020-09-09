Charles " Charlie" Rahilly



Neptune - Charles " Charlie" Rahilly, 87, of Neptune, passed away September 5,2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He worked for Pittenger Builders for many years, and proudly served in the U.S. Army.



Charles was predeceased by his loving wife Joyce Cole Rahilly, his parents Eleanor Wilson and Edward Rahilly; sisters Helen and Joan as well as his son in law Mike Graves.



Surviving are his daughter Kathleen Graves, sons Charles Rahilly Jr and fiancée Anna, Ed Rahilly and wife Janice; his grandchildren Melanie, Michael, Ed Jr, Janice and Logan, as well has his great grandchildren Anthony and Hunter.



Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.









