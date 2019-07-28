Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Catharine
108 Middletown Road
Holmdel, NJ
Charles Richard Healy


1934 - 2019
Charles Richard Healy Obituary
Charles Richard Healy

Red Bank - Charles Richard Healy, born May 22, 1934 in Worcester, MA, recently of Red Bank, NJ passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019.

Charlie was predeceased by his daughter, Anne Louise Healy; his parents, Harry & Marion Healy; and his brother, Russell Healy.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise T. (Briden) Healy; his children, Susan Barschow (James), William Healy (Corinne), Caroline Nicotera (Joseph) and Thomas Healy (Rebecca); his grandchildren, Emily Nicotera Slachetka (Matthew), Charles Nicotera (Jenna), Olivia Nicotera, Andrew Nicotera, Margaret Barschow Blissenbach (Seth), CJ Healy, and Jennie Healy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, friend, mentor, business partner, Boy Scout leader, brother and son. Charlie leaves behind a large extended family and network of friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation is Wednesday, July 31, 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, August 1, 10:00 am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro, NJ.

In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a donation in his memory to the Salvation Army or a .

To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Charles' page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
