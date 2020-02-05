|
Charles Richard Herder
Brick - Charles Richard Herder, 97, of Brick, NJ, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Concord Health Care in Lakewood, NJ. He was born in East Orange, NJ, on October 19, 1922 to the late William and Caroline (Koehler) Herder. Charles grew up in East Orange and raised is family in the Lake Riviera section of Brick until settling in Lions Head North in 2000.
Charles was the starting center for the East Orange High School State Championship Group 4 Basketball Team in 1940 where he also excelled in Football. He earned an athletic scholarship to Arkansas State for Basketball where he attended until he was drafted. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII and fought in the Pacific.
Charles retired from the NJ State Police as Sergeant in 1976 after 21 years of service. He was one of the founders of the State Troopers Fraternal Association and a member of the Retired State Troopers Organization. He went on to work as Director of Security at Point Pleasant Hospital for ten years.
Charles was predeceased by his two wives: Phyllis Irwin and Elizabeth "Liz" Hansen; his son Charles Herder; his daughter Lisa Herder; and his grandsons Joseph and Michael. He is survived by his son Arthur Herder and wife Sandra, his daughter Tracy Ely and companion Rob Olsen, 11 cherished grandchildren, 12 precious great-grandchildren, and many loving and caring nieces and nephews. His family will remember him as a loving family man who cherished every day he spent with them.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7th, from 11AM to 1PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Committal Service will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ 08753. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the in memory of Charles.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020