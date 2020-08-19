Charles Roake
Asbury Park - Charles Walter Roake, 66, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 15, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Charles and Jean Roake and moved to Neptune in 1960. Charles Graduated Neptune High school class of 1972. He was a licensed Master Plumber and longtime member of Local 24. Charles was a kind hearted man, always there for his family and friends. He had a diverse set of interests throughout his life, from learning to play the guitar and banjo, to sailing and earning a pilot's license. He had a zeal for life and always lived it on his own terms. He is survived by his longtime companion Cheryl Taylor, his son Charles Thomas McGarry and his wife Audrey and their two children. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Carroll, two brothers Kevin and Timothy, as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends and Family are invited to the memorial service from 10 to 12 on Saturday 22, 2020 at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
.