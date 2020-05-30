Charles Robert "Bob" Kostura



Howell - Charles Robert Kostura (Bob) 73, spent his last sunrise on May 30, 2020 at his beloved Fowl Play Farm, with his family beside him. Born January 16, 1947 to Millie and Charlie Kostura, he spent his formative years in Paramus New Jersey where he amassed a phenomenal group of life-long friends. Once meeting the love of his life, Kathy, he was persuaded to the Jersey shore by the beauty of both the shore and Kathy. He loved the sea. He loved his boats. He loved to laugh. They welcomed two children into their family, Susie (Kostura) Springfield and Charles Jr, (Beezer, CB, Charlie) whom he spoiled rotten with lots of fun toys and experiences and taught the value of a hard days work. He founded Avon Electric Door Company in 1973. He proudly worked alongside his son, who now continues his legacy. His love affair with boats began in high school when he built his first boat, a 14 foot runabout, made in woodshop class. He was never more at home than behind the helm of the Driftwood or Incognito. Trips to the canyon were legendary. His favorite holiday was Bulk Trash Day. Nothing was ever wasted. He loved the treasures found in job site dumpsters. He was very proud of The Farm. If you popped by for anything, you got the 50 cent tour. His life force was contagious. His smile, his laugh. He was so much bigger than life. You could always find him playing pinball in the basement with his grandkids, Ashleigh, Rebekah, Benjamin and Owen Springfield and his newly acquired grandkids, Zach and Allison.. They adored their Pop. They all had a partner in crime in him.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen Kostura, his daughter Susan Springfield and her husband Aaron, their 4 kids Ashleigh, Rebekah, Benjamin & Owen. And his son and best friend, Charles (CB) Kostura, CB's love Melissa and her children Zach and Allison.



A proper celebration of life will be held at a later date, at The Farm, when everyone he loves can hug and share stories and celebrate a life very well lived.









