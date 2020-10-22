Charles "Jack" Robertson



Lakewood - Charles "Jack" Robertson, 74, of Lakewood, NJ, entered the gates of Heaven, on October 21, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on September 18, 1943, in Mercer, PA., the son of the late Charles I. Robertson, and Frankie Robertson. He grew up in Schuylkill Haven, PA, and married the love of his life, Patricia, on November 22, 1975, having two beautiful daughters, and two beautiful granddaughters. He worked as a contracting officer for the Federal Government for over 35 year, earning many accolades and awards, and most of all developing many wonderful and lasting friendships. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who devoted almost all of his time to his family, and loved spending time with his friends. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Robertson of Lakewood, NJ; his daughter, Nicole Robertson of Lakewood, NJ; his daughter & son-in-law, Stacy & Mark Germadnig of Howell, NJ; his granddaughters, Brianna & Kayleigh Germadnig of Howell, NJ; his sister & brother-in-law, Carol & Gary Harig and family, of Burke, VA; and his brother & sister-in-law, Paul & Alexandra Robertson and family, of New Orleans, LA.



Heaven definitely gained a new angel, who will be truly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.









