1/1
Charles "Jack" Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Jack" Robertson

Lakewood - Charles "Jack" Robertson, 74, of Lakewood, NJ, entered the gates of Heaven, on October 21, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on September 18, 1943, in Mercer, PA., the son of the late Charles I. Robertson, and Frankie Robertson. He grew up in Schuylkill Haven, PA, and married the love of his life, Patricia, on November 22, 1975, having two beautiful daughters, and two beautiful granddaughters. He worked as a contracting officer for the Federal Government for over 35 year, earning many accolades and awards, and most of all developing many wonderful and lasting friendships. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who devoted almost all of his time to his family, and loved spending time with his friends. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Robertson of Lakewood, NJ; his daughter, Nicole Robertson of Lakewood, NJ; his daughter & son-in-law, Stacy & Mark Germadnig of Howell, NJ; his granddaughters, Brianna & Kayleigh Germadnig of Howell, NJ; his sister & brother-in-law, Carol & Gary Harig and family, of Burke, VA; and his brother & sister-in-law, Paul & Alexandra Robertson and family, of New Orleans, LA.

Heaven definitely gained a new angel, who will be truly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved