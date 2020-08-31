Charles Sills



Charles Sills passed away on August 28. He was born on July 18, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York, graduated from Midwood High School in 1953 and from Union College in Schenectady, New York, in 1957 with a B.A. in English. As a young boy, Charles commuted to Pratt Institute for art lessons where he developed his talent and love for painting and sculpture. However, he eventually chose medicine and matriculated at the Chicago Medical School, now Rosaline Franklin University. He married Caryl Klein in 1959 and graduated from medical school in1961. He completed an internship and residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, with an additional year's training in chest and cardiovascular surgery at Montefiore Hospital. Charles and his family moved to New Jersey in 1968, first to Fair Haven and then Rumson. He was in private practice at Riverview Hospital and Monmouth Medical Center until he became Chief of Surgery at Monmouth. He retired in 2000 and he and Caryl moved to Greenbriar Falls, a senior community, in Tinton Falls. Throughout his medical career, Charles continued to sculpt and paint taking courses at Rutgers and serving on the Board of the Zimmerli Museum at Rutgers. His work has been shown at many galleries in Monmouth County and he won awards from New York's Allied Artists of America as well as Knickerbocker Artists.



Charles is survived by his wife, Caryl; sons Peter, Keith, and Adam; daughters-in-law Danette and Jenn; and grandsons Zach, Liam, and Izaak. Donations may be sent in Charles' honor to the Monmouth Day Care Center in Red Bank or Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls.









