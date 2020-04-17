|
Charles "Bill" Sozanski
Waretown - Charles "Bill" Sozanski, 73, passed April 17, 2020. Formerly of Sayreville, NJ he was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his service, he was employed by Eastern Airlines for 23 years and retired from FedEx after 28 years in Newark. Bill enjoyed being a private pilot and was also a member of the Masons and the Shriners. Surviving are his wife, Mary Soazanki; two children, Michael Obuch (Judy Morris), Anesa Glass (Jerry); 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Amy, Michael, Pamela; 2 great grandchildren, Isabelle and Zane. Viewing Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Private interment will be held in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Arneytown.(www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020