Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sozanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Bill" Sozanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Bill" Sozanski Obituary
Charles "Bill" Sozanski

Waretown - Charles "Bill" Sozanski, 73, passed April 17, 2020. Formerly of Sayreville, NJ he was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his service, he was employed by Eastern Airlines for 23 years and retired from FedEx after 28 years in Newark. Bill enjoyed being a private pilot and was also a member of the Masons and the Shriners. Surviving are his wife, Mary Soazanki; two children, Michael Obuch (Judy Morris), Anesa Glass (Jerry); 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Amy, Michael, Pamela; 2 great grandchildren, Isabelle and Zane. Viewing Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Private interment will be held in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Arneytown.(www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -