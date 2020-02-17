|
Charles T. McFadden
Wall Township - Charles T McFadden, 88 of Wall Township, passed away Sunday February 16th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Newark, NJ, attended St Antoninus Catholic Grammar School. Charles was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 11 for over sixty years, and a Newark Fireman for 25 years. He served 4 years in the US Navy and traveled the world. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished his Irish heritage deeply. He was strong but kind, dependable and loyal and always happy to share a beer and "the pleasure of your company". He was a founding member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, West Orange and Belmar. Charles was a member of the following organizations, Essex County Emerald Society, Knights of Columbus Newark, St Patrick's Parade Committee, Cryan Association, Giblin Association and the Iron Dukes Association.
Predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary, siblings William, Helen and John. Charles was married to Helen McFadden (nee Carr)who passed away in 1978 and to Mary McFadden (nee Scanlon) who passed away in 2002. He is survived by his brother Edward; his devoted children: Irene Bonner(Michael), Charles M McFadden (Ellen), Mary Ellen Naples (Dante), Sally Ann McFadden (Luke), Loving grandchildren: Andrew, Matthew, Erin, Bridget, Charlie, Emily, Ryan, Jenna.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday February 21, 2020 at St. Rose Church, Belmar. Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Jersey Shore Foundation PO Box 627 815 16th Avenue Belmar, NJ 07719. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020