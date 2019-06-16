|
|
Charles T. Woodward, Jr.
Long Branch - Charles T. Woodward, 79, of Long Branch, passed away on June 12th 2019.
Charlie was predeceased by his beloved parents, six siblings, and daughter Nancy Booth. He is survived by his wife Florence Woodward; daughter Diana Crowell (William); son Charles Woodward (Belinda); three grandchildren: Crystal (Pete), Charles, and Dominic; five great-grandchildren; three step-children Anthony, Tinamarie, and Angelo Panzera; brother Jonathan; and his companion Helen Conover.
Visitation will be 5-9 PM June 17 with a service at 7:30 PM at Bongarzone Funeral Home. Burial service will be at Noon June 18 at Monmouth Memorial Park. For full obituary, please visit Charlie's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019