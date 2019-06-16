Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Monmouth Memorial Park
Tinton Falls, NJ
Charles T. Woodward Jr.
Charles T. Woodward, Jr.

Long Branch - Charles T. Woodward, 79, of Long Branch, passed away on June 12th 2019.

Charlie was predeceased by his beloved parents, six siblings, and daughter Nancy Booth. He is survived by his wife Florence Woodward; daughter Diana Crowell (William); son Charles Woodward (Belinda); three grandchildren: Crystal (Pete), Charles, and Dominic; five great-grandchildren; three step-children Anthony, Tinamarie, and Angelo Panzera; brother Jonathan; and his companion Helen Conover.

Visitation will be 5-9 PM June 17 with a service at 7:30 PM at Bongarzone Funeral Home. Burial service will be at Noon June 18 at Monmouth Memorial Park. For full obituary, please visit Charlie's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019
