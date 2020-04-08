Services
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Morganville, NJ
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Charles Voorhees Downing Jr.


1934 - 2020
Charles Voorhees Downing Jr. Obituary
Charles Voorhees Downing Jr.

Manalapan - Charles Voorhees Downing Jr., of Manalapan, New Jersey, passed away of April 7, 2020. Chuck was born on July 14, 1934, to Marion Johnston Downing and Charles Voorhees Downing of Scarsdale, New York. After graduating from White Plains High School and Nichols College, he went on to a long, successful career in the broadcast industry. He lived in Manalapan, New Jersey for over forty years, and also had a home in Zephyrhills, Florida. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Valerie Downing, his son Christopher Ryan Downing, his brother Neil Hugh Downing, and a large, loving family. Since current times do not allow us to gather, the family plans to hold a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates thoughts, prayers, and donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (aftd.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
