Charles W. Brown
Charles W. Brown, of Brick and Westville, New Jersey and New Smyrna Beach, Florida passed away on April 9, 2020. He was 86.
The son of the late Charles and Margaret (Mulligan) Brown, he was predeceased by his brother Bradley. Loving husband of the late Emma-Jean Mc Brien Brown for fifty years, he was the proud father of Brien Brown (spouse, Terry) and Lisa-Jean Sodano (spouse, Donald), grandfather of Aaron Brown, Sarah Dubrava (spouse, Gerald), Brieanne Randolph (spouse, Paul), Lauren Sodano, Christopher Sodano and Alex Sodano and great-grandfather of Alyssa Brown, Leah Brown, Hannah Dubrava, Grace Dubrava, Elijah Randolph and Gideon Randolph.
Charles served in the United States Army during the post-war occupation of Japan. He was an adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America for a number of years, and also a long-time, dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous, sponsoring many new members.
Interment for Charles will be held privately. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles memory can be sent to https://americaskeswick.org/support/give-now/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020