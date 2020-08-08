Charles W. Shipley
Point Pleasant Beach - Charles W. Shipley, 71, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born in Irvington to the late Kenneth E. Shipley, Sr. and Doris Walker Shipley, he lived in the Point Pleasant Beach/Borough area for most of his life.
He and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and worked for Jersey Central Power and Light for thirty years.
Surviving are his daughter, Cori Martin of Brick; and his son, Christopher Shipley and his wife, Carrie of Brick. Also surviving are his former wife, Joanne Shipley; his brother, John Shipley; and his grandson, Christopher James Shipley.
Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com