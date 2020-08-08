1/1
Charles W. Shipley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Shipley

Point Pleasant Beach - Charles W. Shipley, 71, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Irvington to the late Kenneth E. Shipley, Sr. and Doris Walker Shipley, he lived in the Point Pleasant Beach/Borough area for most of his life.

He and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and worked for Jersey Central Power and Light for thirty years.

Surviving are his daughter, Cori Martin of Brick; and his son, Christopher Shipley and his wife, Carrie of Brick. Also surviving are his former wife, Joanne Shipley; his brother, John Shipley; and his grandson, Christopher James Shipley.

Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pable Evertz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved