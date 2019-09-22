|
|
Charles "Dick" Wegeman
Wall - Charles "Dick" Wegeman, 90, of Wall, went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 16th. Dick was born in Neptune City and lived in Wall Township for over 50 years. Dick was married to the love of his life, C. Jane for 62 years. They met at a soda shop in Bradley Beach where Dick was working. Dick loved Jane so much he sold his horse to buy her engagement ring. Dick worked at Jersey Coast Freight Lines and was shop manager at the time of his retirement. He was honored to represent his country and served in the Army in Paris. A proud life member of Hamilton Fire Company, Dick volunteered and was also Chief of the Fire Company in 1962. Dick helped coordinate Halloween parties for Neptune children for years. Dick's commitment to service started when he served as a Junior Fire Company member as a teen in Neptune City. Dick was a true man of faith. He lived his faith each day and he believed in helping others. He was very active at Hamilton United Methodist Church. He served many years as Trustee of the church. Dick started a Wednesday morning Men's Work Crew for retirees. At one time they had over 26 retirees meeting and working on projects at the church. It was a wonderful time of fellowship and purpose. He started the group alone and was the last man standing. Dick served as trustee for Hamilton Cemetery Association for over 50 years helping people in their time of grief. He is remembered as a truly kind, loving, generous, gentleman, who was an inspiration to those he leaves behind. Always willing to help others, he continued to reach out and call shut-ins to encourage them in his later years. One of his last projects was putting items together for homeless men in Asbury Park. He was delighted in being able to reach out to them in love. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his children. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Dick is predeceased by his beloved wife, C. Jane. Dick is survived by his son, Richard Wegeman and his daughter, Denise Wegeman, his granddaughter Donna Schwear all of Neptune, his great granddaughter, Leizel Eckart and great great granddaughter, Calista Curtis both of Brick.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Monday, September 23rd from 4- 7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. Beginning at 6:30 pm there will be a fireman's service followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers Dick requested that donations be made to the First Baptist Church Little Free Pantry 50 South Street Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019