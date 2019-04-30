|
|
Charles Wesley Morton, Jr.
Brick - Charles "Chuck"" Wesley Morton, Jr., age 71, of Brick Township passed away suddenly at his home on April 28, 2019. Chuck was born in Point Pleasant on January 3, 1948 to the late Charles W. Morton, Sr. and Mary Cottrell Morton. He later relocated to Lakewood and settled to Brick. Chuck proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Until his retirement he worked as an Iron Worker for DSM Steel Erectors, New Egypt. A true patriot, Chuck was a dedicated member of the Brick Township VFW Post 8867, American Legion Post 348, and the Elks Lodge 2151, where he volunteered regularly at their weekly BINGO. During his leisure time, Chuck enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and watching Nascar races.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Thomas Morton, He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Marlene (Goldstein) Morton; sons, Daniel Morton of New Egypt, Ronald and his wife Kimberly Morton and Matthew Morton all of Toms River; sisters, Maryann Egloff, Theresa DeGroot and Kathleen Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Nicole, Logan, Victoria, Jacqueline and one great grandson Christopher, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. The funeral home prayer service will take place Friday beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by the interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019