Charles William Essig
Toms River - Charles William Essig died peacefully surrounded by family on June 12, 2019.
He was born to Lillian and Charles Essig in Elizabeth, NJ on March 19, 1924. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Elizabeth in 1941. He went on to serve his country in the Merchant Marines. He then worked for General Motors as a Supervisor in Linden, NJ for 38 years.
He served his community on the Ocean County School Board Association, NJ School Board Association and the Toms River Board of Education. He was President and 1st Lieutenant on the Pleasant Plains First Aid Squad in Toms River. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife of 73 Years Eunice Begany Essig, daughter, Nancy Bernard Smith of Beachwood, Son Donald (Carol) Essig of Barnegat, 5 Grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Kelly, Brian, Patrick, 5 great grandchildren, Michael, Mathew, Dylan, Summer and Aidan and 1 great great grandson, Brayden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday June 18, 2019 10am at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. IN lieu of flowers donations may be made to VNA Hospice1433 Hooper Avenue Toms River, NJ 08753.,Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019