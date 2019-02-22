|
|
Charles "Chucky" William Romano
Long Branch - Charles "Chucky" William Romano, 27, of Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with addiction.
Those who knew Charles lost a shining light in their lives. He was one of the most caring and charismatic people to his friends and family.
At a very early age, Charles developed a love for sports and for making people laugh. He played baseball and hockey throughout elementary and middle school. He could make an entire room laugh with his witty comments and fantastic sense of humor. He was a good friend to all who knew him throughout his life.
His happiest days were spent with his daughter London playing and reading stories to her. He was loved by all of the children in his life especially his little cousins for the time he spent with them.
Charles was born in Long Branch, NJ to Charles and Mary Ann Romano on August 4th, 1992. He grew up in Greenacres, Florida. He was a beloved son, brother, and father to 2-year-old London.
Charles is survived by his daughter London, his parents Charles and Mary Ann, his sisters Holly and Melody, and his grandparents Salvatore and Nancy Straniere and Lynn Tyree.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 1 pm Monday at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019