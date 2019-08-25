Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Bennett


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Bennett Obituary
Charlotte Bennett

Lakewood - Charlotte (Lali) Bennett, 89, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

She was born in Park Hill, PA on October 3, 1929. At age 10, her parents moved to the Bronx. She enjoyed walking to Yankee Stadium to see the ballgames, and that began her lifelong love of the Yankees and baseball. She graduated from high school and when she turned 19, Charlotte moved to Florida. For 2 years she worked as a hostess and also began doing photo shoots for the fashion industry. She returned to New York and pursued a modeling career. After her second marriage, Charlotte moved to Seaside Park. She was involved in many charitable services and was a parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. She loved the beach and spending time with family and friends. In 1985, Charlotte moved to Vero Beach, Florida but after several years decided to return to New Jersey. She found a home in the Silver Ridge community of Berkeley. She resided there until she moved to Leisure Park 7 years ago.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Michael Paige, wife Delana, and grandson Robert Paige of Bayville, NJ.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday 2:00 - 7:00pm with a funeral service and eulogy at 6:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .

For condolences or directions, please visit www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now