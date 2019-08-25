|
|
Charlotte Bennett
Lakewood - Charlotte (Lali) Bennett, 89, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
She was born in Park Hill, PA on October 3, 1929. At age 10, her parents moved to the Bronx. She enjoyed walking to Yankee Stadium to see the ballgames, and that began her lifelong love of the Yankees and baseball. She graduated from high school and when she turned 19, Charlotte moved to Florida. For 2 years she worked as a hostess and also began doing photo shoots for the fashion industry. She returned to New York and pursued a modeling career. After her second marriage, Charlotte moved to Seaside Park. She was involved in many charitable services and was a parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. She loved the beach and spending time with family and friends. In 1985, Charlotte moved to Vero Beach, Florida but after several years decided to return to New Jersey. She found a home in the Silver Ridge community of Berkeley. She resided there until she moved to Leisure Park 7 years ago.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Michael Paige, wife Delana, and grandson Robert Paige of Bayville, NJ.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday 2:00 - 7:00pm with a funeral service and eulogy at 6:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019