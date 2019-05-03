Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Liturgy
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd.
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
Middletown - Charlotte E. Mantlick, 95, of New Monmouth, died on May 1, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ. She was born in Hillside, NJ to the late John and Helen Kaucky. Charlotte was a loving mother and caregiver, she and her late husband would help anyone in need. She loved to cook and entertain. Charlotte enjoyed crocheting, sewing, ceramics and crafting but her greatest passion was spending time with her family. Charlotte was a communicant of St. Mary's Parish in Middletown.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Joan Mantlick; son, Mark Mantlick; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Edward Hesler; daughter, Nancy DiMarco; son-in-law, Frank DiMarco; sister, Eleanor Palkovics; 10 grandchildren, Eric, Alison, Mark Adam, Diane, Christopher, Kristen, Katie, Andrea, Danielle and Toni, and many nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Anthony J. Mantlick in 2006; her sisters, Helen, Dorothy, Emma, Irene, and Sadie; and her brothers, Steve and Joe.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Charlotte's name to the . For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019
