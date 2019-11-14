Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Manasquan, NJ
Wall - Charlotte (Reinmuller) Neary, 87, died November 14, 2019 in her home in Wall. Born in Jersey City she was a graduate NJ State Teaching College (now NJ City University) and received her master's degree from Trenton State Teaching College (now TCNJ). Charlotte taught elementary school until moving to Manasquan where she served as a guidance counselor at Manasquan High School for many years. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Her husband, Robert C. Neary, Jr, died in 2004. Surviving are four stepsons, three stepdaughters- in-law, Bruce C. and Betsy Neary of Brick, Scott B. and Elizabeth Neary of Little Silver, Craig R. and Alison Neary of Brick, Todd J. Neary of Lexington, KY; one stepdaughter Alice Neary of Naples, FL; two sisters Maryalice Reinmuller of San Francisco, and Amy Masaryk of Alabama; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jay and Jayne Neary of Pennington; seven step-grandsons, Blaine Jackson and Brenden, Jack, Patrick, Jacob, Benjamin and Mason Neary; and one step-great-granddaughter Parker Neary.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5-8pm from at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church in Manasquan. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.

In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736 in Charlotte's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019
