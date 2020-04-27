|
Charlotte VanPelt
Charlotte VanPelt, 86, passed away at Hackensack Meridian Nursing and Rehab in Shrewsbury on April 25, 2020.
She was born in Long Branch to the late Bradford and Charlotte (Dangler) Rogers and she had previously lived in Red Bank and Jackson before living in Shrewsbury.
Charlotte worked as an activities director for Leisure Park in Jackson for 25 years before retiring.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Richard VanPelt and her siblings: Bradford, Donald, Billy and Ruth.
Surviving is her son and daughter in law: Roy and Mary Jennings of Holmdel and her daughter, Ruthlyn Ryan of Long Island, NY as well as five grandchildren: Kristen, Marla, Amanda, Matthew and Roy Jr. and two great-grandchildren: Liam and Jack.
All arrangements are private and under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Charlotte's memory to .
Please visit Charlotte's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020