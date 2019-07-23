|
|
Cheryl A. Eriksen
Point Pleasant - Cheryl A. Eriksen, age 75, the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Irene Eriksen passed away on July 18th at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was born in Newark, NJ and was raised in her father's Newark diner, the Anchor Restaurant. She later moved to Point Pleasant in 1958 where she graduated high school in 1964. She was employed at numerous plastic manufacturing factories and ended up working at Fashion Bug as a Sales Representative. She enjoyed her hundreds of dolls and loved fashion and clothes. She was an avid bingo player who loved playing with her mother and friends. She is survived by her loving brother, Charles Eriksen; her niece, Tracey Martin; her best friends, Nonee and Bridget Bartlet and Sandy Johansen and John Dada. She was predeceased by her step-brothers, Harvey and Bob Eriksen. Friends may call on Wednesday, 10 AM to 11AM at Colonial Funeral Home - 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick, NJ 08724. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle, NJ. To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019