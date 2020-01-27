|
|
Cheryl Ann Althouse
Ocean Gate - Cheryl Ann Althouse, 71 of Ocean Gate, lost her battle with cancer and peacefully passed away at home, January 23, 2020. She was born in Ellington, GA July 17th, 1948 to Rayford Lynch Sr. and Geneva Lynch. Cheryl is a graduate of Central Regional High School, Class of 1966. She loved working in the movie theater industry before retiring. Cheryl loved traveling with her family and singing karaoke with her many friends. Her winning smile and sense of humor will be missed by all who loved her. Cheryl is predeceased by her parents Rayford Lynch Sr, and Geneva Lynch.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 53 years, George E. Althouse, daughter Lynn Ross and her husband Mark of Ocean Gate, and son Shawn Althouse of Brooksville, Fl; also, her granddaughter Cassidy Ross and her fiancé Hector Encaracion of Horsham, Pa.; and, her brother Rayford Lynch Jr. and his wife Gwen of Cordile GA, and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced later. Mastapeter Memorial Home, Bayville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020