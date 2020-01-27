Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Althouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Althouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Althouse Obituary
Cheryl Ann Althouse

Ocean Gate - Cheryl Ann Althouse, 71 of Ocean Gate, lost her battle with cancer and peacefully passed away at home, January 23, 2020. She was born in Ellington, GA July 17th, 1948 to Rayford Lynch Sr. and Geneva Lynch. Cheryl is a graduate of Central Regional High School, Class of 1966. She loved working in the movie theater industry before retiring. Cheryl loved traveling with her family and singing karaoke with her many friends. Her winning smile and sense of humor will be missed by all who loved her. Cheryl is predeceased by her parents Rayford Lynch Sr, and Geneva Lynch.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 53 years, George E. Althouse, daughter Lynn Ross and her husband Mark of Ocean Gate, and son Shawn Althouse of Brooksville, Fl; also, her granddaughter Cassidy Ross and her fiancé Hector Encaracion of Horsham, Pa.; and, her brother Rayford Lynch Jr. and his wife Gwen of Cordile GA, and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced later. Mastapeter Memorial Home, Bayville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -