Cheryl Halsey
Bayville - Cheryl Halsey, 67, of Bayville, NJ, passed away suddenly in Florida on July 2, 2019.She was born in Jersey City, and together with her husband Michael, raised their children in Middletown before moving to Bayville. Cheryl worked as an office manager for her husband's business at Atlantic Transformer Service for 17 years until her retirement. She loved to cook, attend Broadway shows and travel with her family and extended family. She especially loved spending all of her time with her beloved family.
Surviving are her loving husband of 45 years, Michael Halsey; her children, Dani Halsey and her partner Tony Habib, Allison Halsey and her wife Kelly, Michael Halsey and his fiance, Keri DeCorso; Melanie Canter; grandchildren, Kylie, Skylar, Ryan, Lucas, Ellis, Jacob, and David; cousin, Jeff Krupel.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Larry Canter.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. On Monday July 8, 2019, A Funeral Liturgy will be offered 9:30 am at St. Catherine's RC Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Guests are invited to meet at Church after 9 am. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019