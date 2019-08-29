|
Cheryl L. Gerrity
Belmar - Cheryl L. Martin Gerrity, 64, of Belmar, passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019.
Cheryl was born and raised in Point Pleasant and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School.
She worked at the OB Diner, Point Pleasant, for nearly twenty years. Cheryl enjoyed going to flea markets, crocheting, and stained glass. She loved being a "Second Mom" to her grandson, Kaiden.
She is survived by her daughter, Erica Gerrity; Erica's significant other, Ron Brinson; and grandson, Kaiden Brinson. She is also survived by her significant other, Timothy Coyle; mother, Jane M. Martin; brother, Frank J. Martin, sister, Holly J. Martin; brother, Lance S. Martin; nephew, Jamie L. Martin; niece, Dana Martin; and nephew, Corey T. Martin. She was predeceased by her father, Frank W. Martin.
Cremation will held privately. For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019