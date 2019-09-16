|
Cheryl L. Wild (Bing)
Avon - Cheryl L. Wild (Bing), 72, of Avon, passed away peacefully on September 12, with her loving family by her side. Born in Chicago, and raised in Crown Point, Indiana, Cheryl was a Jersey Shore resident for the last 40 years. During her childhood, Cheryl excelled at school, and her love of animals was developed on the family farm. Cheryl received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Purdue University, culminating in a PhD in Statistics and Probability in 1973. Professionally, Cheryl worked for Educational Testing Service in Princeton, until becoming a Change Management and Testing Consultant. Throughout her education and professional career, Cheryl was breaking barriers for women in her field. Retirement brought her life-long love of travel to the forefront. Whether it was an African Safari in Tanzania, a hike in the clouds at Machu Pichu, zip-lining in Costa Rica, touring the great pyramids in Egypt, or any other of her many adventures, her wanderlust and joy of learning about different cultures was never quenched.
She was predeceased by her parents, George Posey and Laura Borop Wild, her husband Edgar Bamberger Bing Sr., and grandson Aaron Brian Sheppard. Cheryl is survived by her son William Lyle Bing, his wife Erin, and step children Lauren Sheppard, Edgar Bamberger Bing Jr. and his wife Isabel. Her sister Barbara and her husband Joe Kacmar of Crown Point Indiana, and brother George and his wife Jane Wild of Carmel Indiana. As well as her grandchildren Shawn Edgar Sheppard, Allison Sheppard, Kalena Grace Bing, Lucas Bing, Ella Jane Bing, August Phillip Bing, and too many loving nieces and nephews to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life visitation on Wednesday, September 18 from 4 to 7PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street , Belmar NJ.
Committal will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Avon-by-the-Sea recreation department for improvements to public parks.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 16, 2019