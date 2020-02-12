Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas AME Zion Church
87 Squankum Rd.
Tinton Falls, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas AME Zion Church
87 Squankum Rd.
Tinton Falls, NJ
Cheryl Lynn (Kee) Bowles

Cheryl Lynn (Kee) Bowles Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Bowles (Kee)

Tinton Falls - Cheryl Lynn Bowles (Kee), 60 of Tinton Falls, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born in San Pedro, CA to Barbara and Robert Kee. Cheryl was married to Carl Bowles for 41 years. She loved learning new things, reading, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Cheryl fought the good fight of faith. She was truly loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be Saturday February 15th from 9am until the funeral service at 11am at St. Thomas AME Zion Church, 87 Squankum Rd., Tinton Falls. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
