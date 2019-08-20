|
Cheryl Marguerite Callari Bach, born April 14th, 1954 died peacefully with her family by her side on August 17, 2019. Cheryl's life was impacted by the lifelong suffering of diabetes that eventually took her life. Cheryl was devoted to her son Christopher Charles who passed in 2006 and the many animals that she cared for with kindness and passion.
Cheryl is survived by her brother Charles and sister in law Lucille and their three children and partners, Sam and Lauren Callari, Nicholas Callari and Cara Talty, and Gina and Eric Van Loenen. Her sister Jacqueline and brother in law Kelly Robinson and their children, Alessandra and Julian Robinson.
Funeral from Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E Lincoln Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 07716 on Wednesday August 21st. Friends will be received from 9am to 12pm. Chapel Service to be conducted at 11:45am.
Internment to follow Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth NJ.
Donations to The Humane Society of New York...306 E 59th Street, NY, NY, 10022 in Cheryl's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019