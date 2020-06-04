Cheryl Stoeber-Goff
Cheryl Stoeber-Goff

Neptune -

Cheryl Stoeber-Goff, 63, of Neptune passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Cheryl loved art and was a professional artist who did murals for places like Monmouth Race Track and the Monmouth Museum in Lincroft. Cheryl was a proud alumni of Georgian Court University where she was very active in the Alumni Association and was a recipient of the Alumni Service Award in 1987. She received her Master's Degree from Thomas Edison Institute. Cheryl was also very interested in museum studies and classes of art. She worked for the Monmouth County Park System as a Museum Specialist.

Cheryl is survived by her husband James, brother, Rick Stoeber and his wife Marie, and two nieces Christine and Nicole.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
