Cheryl Vota
Rehoboth Beach - Cheryl Leigh (Read) Vota, age 69, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away after a courageous battle with the neurological disease, Corticobasal Degeneration. Cheryl was born on July 3,1949 in Neptune, NJ the daughter of the late Harry Read and Shirley (Skehan) Read. Cheryl was a teacher for many years in the Freehold Regional High School District and was loved and respected by both her colleagues and students. She went above and beyond for her students and was honored with a teacher of the year award for her service. Cheryl also had a love for sports, especially coaching basketball with her dear friend Marybeth. Cheryl enjoyed life and loved her family and friends.
Cheryl is survived by her loving children William Vota, Jr., Geri Vota (Nicole), Tim Vota, and Jessica Vota Norman (Kelly), five grandchildren, George, Meagan, Ryder, Violet, and Rowan, furry grand babies, Frick, Frack, Zoe and Leia, her siblings, Sue Smith ( Daryl), Nancy Ollwerther (Don), Harry Read (Patty), Judy (Read) Probasco, Rich Read (Kim), her cherished friends, The Chambers Family, and her Caregiver, Shelly.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, William Vota, Sr. and her parents, Harry and Shirley Read.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Cheryl's viewing and funeral services. The viewing will take place Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Freeman's Funeral Home, 47 East Main St., Freehold NJ., 07728. The Funeral will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 33 Throckmorton St., Freehold NJ, 07728.
Interment will follow at the old St. Gabriel's Church, 549 Newman Springs Rd., Route 520, Marlboro, NJ 07746.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cheryl's name to the following: CURE PSP 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor New York, NY, 10001. www.Curepsp.org or Delaware Hospice Center, Sussex County Office 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 www.delawarehospice.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019