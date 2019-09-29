|
Chester A. Ruccatano
Brick - Chester A. Ruccatano, age 77 of Brick, passed away on September 27, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Newark, NJ on February 18, 1942. Chester grew up in Harrison, NJ and graduated Harrison High in 1960. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Radioman Second Class on the USS Venture MSO 496. Chester worked as a manager of safety for Rhodia Chemical Company for many years. Chet was an avid Harley Davidson rider, a licensed Ham radio operator, a huge NY Rangers and PGA fan. He enjoyed spending lots of time with his beloved dog Massimo.
He is predeceased by his father August Ruccatano, his beloved mother Grace Costa, special Uncle Andy, brother Ronald, sister Julie Terreri, sister in law Annette Solano and his nephew Matthew Solano.
Surviving are his wife Sharon Ruccatano of 48 years, his beloved daughter Kristen and her boyfriend William Steckman, brother Andrew Costa and his wife Gail and brother in law Randy Solano, nephews and nieces, Anthony and Joseph Desaro, Ryan Solano, Renee & Sam Gage and David & Amanda Costa. He is also survived by his cousins Joseph and Pat Ruccatano, Anthony Ruccatano, Judith Helm and Carol Nelson.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 11am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019