Chester Bennett
Freehold Township - Chester Bennett, 86, of Freehold Township passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home. Chester was born and raised in the Bronx. He had lived there until moving to Hazlet then Middletown to raise his family. Along with his wife, Eleanor, Chester settled in the Silvermead Community in 2003. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. Chester was a Lithographer by trade and had worked with many firms throughout New York City. He also owned and operated his own firm, Bendan, NYC. In his youth, Chester played Semi-Pro Baseball for the Bronx Mohawks. He was a keen pool player and was skilled at the game of Bocce. Most of the time, Chester could be found walking which was a passion he held until becoming ill.
Chester was predeceased by his sister, Wanda Stavern. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor Bennett; three daughters, Tracey Clayton and her husband, Steven of Freehold Township, Patricia Bennett of Sea Bright, Stephanie Bennett of Middletown; two grandchildren, Stephen and Olivia; and two brothers, Eugene Daniels of Elmwood Park and Wesley Daniels and his wife, Patricia of Queens.
All arrangements were private under the direction of Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those whose desire, memorial contributions may be made to the . For condolence messages to the family visit, claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019