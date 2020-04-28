|
Chester Francis Oblazney
Chester Francis Oblazney passed away in the early morning of April 24, 2020. He was 86
Chester was born on August 16, 1933 to adoring parents Francis Oblazney and Elizabeth Gall.
When Chester was 25, he married the love of his life, Doris Petruska. Shortly thereafter he was drafted and sent overseas to fight in the Korean War. When he returned, he and Doris moved to Hazlet where he resided for 60 years. During his life he was an electrician and worked for Dupont for 40 years until his retirement.
Chester enjoyed camping and fishing with his son, Ken whom he was very close to. Chester will be remembered for his magnetic personality and his ability to bring a smile to the faces of everyone he met. He was truly loved and will be dearly missed by everyone he came to know.
Chester is survived by his son Ken Oblazney (Marie Amitrano) of Hazlet; his granddaughters Tara Wright (Damien) and Kelly Oblazney; his brother Edward Oblazney; and sister Mary Anne Farnsworth; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Chester is now reunited with his parents Francis and Elizabeth Oblazney, and his wife of 50 years, Doris.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020