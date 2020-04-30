Chester Lee Davis



Manalapan Township - Chester Lee Davis, 66, of Manalapan Township died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.



He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.



He was a postal worker for the United States Post Office, Bloomfield before his retirement.



His wife, Nancy Withrow Davis, died in 2016.



Surviving are a daughter, Sharon Bailey her husband Charles, a son, James Withrow, his wife Doreen daughter Melanie Gomes and her husband Roy; and three brothers, Michael, Jasper (Cathy) and Steven (Elaine) Davis; grandchildren, Cerina, Wyatt, Alexandra and James; nieces and nephews, Laura Beth (Nicole), Michael (Amanda) Melissa, Ashley and Hillary



Chester, aka Santa Chester & Tinker, was involved in many different organizations. He was a member of the Order of Leviathan, ValHalla Pirates, National Police Relief Association, American Legion, FOP, North South Skirmish Association, Elks & Real Beard Santa club to name just a few. Chester volunteered for many children's organizations such as Make a Wish Foundation & Children's Miracle network.



