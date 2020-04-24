Services
Chester Holubek
Chester Michael Holubek Jr.


1958 - 2020
Chester Michael Holubek Jr. Obituary
Chester Michael Holubek, Jr.

Brick - Chester Michael Holubek, Jr. age 61, passed away peacefully at Care One at Wall, Wall Twp., NJ on April 24, 2020 after a 16-month battle from complications of a massive stroke.

Chester was born in Newark, NJ on August 8, 1958; he lived in Roselle Park and Belmar prior to moving to Brick 35 years ago. He was an Ironworker for Local 11, Springfield, NJ, he owned and operated a painting and power washing company as well as a pest control company. After closing those, he went on as an Ironworker, which became his life passion. Chester loved camping, kayaking and, fishing.

He is preceded in death by his father, Chester M Holubek, Sr., his mother, Frances Holubek, his younger brothers, Walter Holubek and Anthony R. Hopcroft III, who he looked upon as his stepson.

Surviving Chester by his fiancée of 21 years, Christine D. Hopcroft, Brick.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home. Chester's wishes were to be cremated and placed in a glass niche near his father and brother in Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
