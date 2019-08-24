|
Chester "Chet" Thompson
Wall Township - Chester "Chet" Clayton Thompson Jr., 93 of Wall Township passed away Weds. August 21, 2019 at the Wellington Estates, Wall Twp.
Chet was born in Wall Township and had lived here his entire life. He had proudly served in the US Army at the end of WW II.
He had been employed at the family owned Mulberry Farms, Glendola, before going to work for the Wall Township Public Works in the Water Dept. for over 30 years before retirement. He owned A Bit Of Elegance gift and collectible store. Chet had been an active member of the Wall Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Glendola Grange. He was an exempt member and former Chief of the Glendola Fire Department for most of his life.
He was predeceased by his parents Chester C. and Mary A. Gallagher Thompson Sr., his 1st wife Caroline Thompson, his 2nd wife Barbara Thompson and his brother Lewis Thompson.
Surviving is his devoted daughter and her husband Susan and Elwood (Woody) Smith of Wall, his granddaughters and their spouses Kelly and Brian Harris and Jennifer and David Hudson, his 4 great-grandchildren Colin and Sydney Harris, and Sophie and Katherine Hudson and his 2 nephews Lewis and Wendy Thompson and Kevin Thompson.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Burial in Glendola Cemetery, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019