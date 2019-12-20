Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
1219 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ
Chief Edward P. Zloty Obituary
Chief Edward P. Zloty

Chief Edward P. Zloty (Retired), 76, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 51 years to his wife Trina Zloty nee Kramer. Loving father of Edward Jr. (Joselene Carvalho) and Michele Wisely (Patrick Wisely). Caring brother of the late Dennis Zloty. Cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren Elizabeth, Victoria, Alexandra and Alyssa. Born in Jersey City, NJ, longtime resident of Secaucus, NJ and recent resident of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. In 1967 he was a Corrections Officer in Hudson County. In 1969 he became a Sherriff's Officer where he reined as Chief from 1984 to 2007. He was a Charter Member of the NJ Honor Legion, Past President of NJ Chiefs of Police Association, and member of International Chiefs of Police Association. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army, serving in Korea and was Chaplin at VFW Post 3776 and a member of the American Legion Post 177. Member of Secaucus Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will take place at Mack Memorial Home - 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 4-8PM. Funeral mass will be held the following day at Immaculate Conception Church - 1219 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ at 9:30 AM.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
