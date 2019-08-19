|
|
Chris A. Samaras
Holmdel - Chris A. Samaras, 86 of Holmdel passed away early Friday morning surrounded by his family.
Chris was born in Naousa, Greece where he was raised. After high school Chris served his time in the Greek Army as a 2nd lieutenant and at 26 years old, he immigrated to America on a student visa and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Massachusetts. Following his graduation, he enrolled at NYIT and began to further his education. While in New York, he went to a dance where he met a beautiful young woman named Despina who would eventually become his wife. While still attending school, every Sunday Chris would go over Despina's parents' home for dinner. The two would eventually marry in 1963 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Newark, NJ. The two moved to Astoria, Queens where they would begin their family. Chris would then go on to Adelphi University in Long Island to achieve his master's degree in math and applied science. He would take his first job at Western Electric and moved his young family to Elizabeth NJ to raise them in his wife's parents' home. He would ultimately be transferred to Bell Labs in Holmdel and in 1984 he moved his family to Holmdel as well. He spent a long 33-year career with Bell Labs but after retirement he would go on to teach math at the West Point Preparatory School at Fort Monmouth.
Chris and Despina enjoyed many things together, Including annual family vacations to Greece. They enjoyed wine making together and gardening. Chris's love was soccer, his favorite team was Olympiacos F.C. He was a man who never met something he couldn't fix and was nice to all. He will be sorely missed.
Chris is survived by his wife of 56 years Despina Samaras of Holmdel, his son Arthur and wife Samantha Samaras of Long Valley NJ and his daughter Nina Samaras of Hamilton, NJ and his three grandchildren Christopher, Max and Zoe. He is also survived by his sister's in Greece Evangalia Pantsios and Keti Liokoura.
Visitation will be Tuesday August 20th from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A mass will be offered Wednesday August 21st at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel. Please refer to the funeral home's website for time of mass. Entombment to follow mass at Holmdel Mausoleum.
To leave a message of condolence or a favorite memory please visit Chris's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019